FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- An endangered blunt-nosed leopard lizard is now coming back from the brink of dying out, thanks to a combined effort by the state, Bureau of Land Management, Fresno State, and the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

The state agency has been monitoring blunt-nosed leopard lizards on public lands, and Fresno State University is helping their conservation and management.