FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The man who police say was drunk when he crashed his van into a taco truck has been charged with murder after one of the victims of the crash died.

On Oct. 9 at approximately 7:00 p.m., police arrived at the scene of a van that officials said collided with a taco truck at Maple and Belmont avenues in southwest Fresno. At the time, investigators said the man was holding a beer can when he got out of the van and took off.