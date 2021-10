STOCKTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Officers are searching for a man accused of hitting a loss prevention employee in the head with salami he was trying to steal from a store last week, according to the Stockton Police Department.

At 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, police say a man walked into a store near Wilson Way and Oak Street and hid two salamis in his pants in an attempt to steal them.