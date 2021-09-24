California Coast Forecast

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — New evacuation orders have been issued for communities in the path of the Windy Fire.

The orders affect residents in the areas of "Sugar Loaf, Sugarloaf Mountain Park, Sugarloaf Saw Mill, White River, Idlewild, Posey, Panorama Heights, Poso, Balance Rock, Spear Creek, from the existing Hot Spring Evacuation Order west to King George Peak, south to County M56, including Oak Flat, Twin Peak, to Vincent Ranch at the Tulare-Kern Counties Border, east to Portuguese Peak, and back north to Dunlap Meadow."