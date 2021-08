FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Fresno Police have identified a man who was pronounced dead after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound on Thursday evening, according to Fresno Police officers.

Officials say, Armando Perez Garcia, 37, was found by police suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a vehicle on the 3100 block of E. Platt Avenue around 8:30 p.m.