FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) - A man arrested for the hit-and-run death of a 10-year-old boy near Fresno's Woodward Park earlier this year has now been charged by the Fresno County District Attorney's Office with two felonies related to the crash.

The District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that 62-year-old Raymond Celaya has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and vehicle manslaughter following a hit-and-run crash that killed 10-year-old Angel Hernandez.