California Coast Forecast

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) - Following a heated meeting last week, the Clovis Unified School District board met Thursday night to discuss its COVID-19 guidelines just less than three weeks students are expected back in the classroom.

The board decided to follow the California Department of Public Health mask requirements that state K-12 students need to be wearing masks while indoors - and staff should be wearing them indoors where there are students, regardless of vaccination status.