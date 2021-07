FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) - Valley health officials and community leaders continue to push to get more Central Valley residents vaccinated as the delta variant gains traction throughout California.

“For those who are not yet vaccinated, you need to be aware this is the one that's going to get you in the hospital, and I'm pretty sure about that because that's exactly what it's doing around the country and around the world," Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said during Friday's health presser.

Fresno County's vaccination rates lead the Central Valley, but they're much lower than other parts of the state like the Bay Area and San Diego.