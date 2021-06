California Coast Forecast

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) - On Saturday a wildland fire broke out in the San Joaquin River Conservancy near Friant and Willow in northeast Fresno and quickly consumed dozens of acres. Cal Fire responded and named the blaze the Vulcan Fire, and shut down Friant Rd. between the Sumner Peck Ranch Winery and Willow Ave. for several hours. The fire reached 125 acres and 20 percent containment by the end of the night.

According to Cal Fire battalion chief Roger Raines, the fire began around 5 p.m. on the west side of Friant Rd. but quickly jumped to the east side due to high winds. Raines said, however, firefighters gained the upper hand on the Vulcan Fire by about 8:00 p.m.