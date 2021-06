FRESNO, California (KGPE) - The 26th Miss California competition is back in Fresno following its cancelation last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is being held at Fresno’s Doubletree Hilton hotel.

"I can tell you it's a vibrant, diverse community. It is a perfect place to host this pageant because everybody can see just how diverse we are and really Fresno is a great representative of the entire state of California," said Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama.