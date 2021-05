FRESNO, California (KGPE) - In two weeks, Brianna Jaylene Gutierrez will graduate from Washington Union High School already having graduated from Reedley College, just last week, with an associate degree.

"It is something that obviously is new to us to have someone with an Associate's degree right when they get that high school diploma. Brianna, I knew, the moment I met her, that she was very special," said Steve Rizzo, the CTE Director at Washington Union High School.