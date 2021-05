TULARE, California (KSEE) - Two more names were added to the Tulare County Peace Officers Memorial ahead of Monday's ceremony in Visalia. The monument, built in May of 2002, holds the names of the fallen heroes of Tulare County and honors their legacy.

"There's two additional names on this wall this year and these names were taken by COVID and we want to recognize both of them," said Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux. "Lieutenant Franklin Arnold, IV, he had a 40-year career in law enforcement and also Deputy Frank Holguin, he worked for the Sheriff's office and actually was many a friend to many of us."