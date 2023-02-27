YourCentralValley.com
by: Reuben Contreras
Posted: Feb 27, 2023 / 07:45 AM PST
Updated: Feb 27, 2023 / 07:45 AM PST
Winter camping is a must-try experience. Although it may seem intimidating at first, nothing compares to the beauty of the pristine winter wilderness.
Many Americans have fond memories of their first sled, and there are several designs to choose from.
The best way to get as low as possible is with a snow scooter or a trusty sled. A few differences can determine the best tool for the job.