Rain in the Bay Area all weekend. Rain starts a little bit later the farther south you go.
California Coast Forecast
AJ Fox has your forecast for coastal cities from San Francisco to L.A.
AJ Fox has your forecast for coastal cities from San Francisco to L.A.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE 24 Chief MeteorologistPosted: / Updated:
Rain in the Bay Area all weekend. Rain starts a little bit later the farther south you go.
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be
On Your Side.