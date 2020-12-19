Temperatures will drop below freezing in some parts of the Valley tonight.

Expect areas of dense fog in the Valley the next few nights and mornings.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley from 2 am to 11 am Saturday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory means that visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter of a mile. If driving, slow down, use low beam headlights, and keep plenty of distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

Visibility will range from some 200 to 800 feet in this dense fog.

Pleasant, mild afternoons and chilly nights are ahead this week. The forecast is dry except for fog.