AJ Fox: “Get over the Grapevine early!”

KSEE Weather

AJ Fox warns travelers to leave early if possible.

by: , KSEE 24 Chief Meteorologist

Posted: / Updated:

AJ Fox shows the viewers of Central Valley Today that Wednesday’s rainfall total may break a record.

He also advises any holiday travelers to get over the grapevine before midnight.

Snow will be arriving at Tejon Pass near that time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com