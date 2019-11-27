AJ Fox: “Get over the Grapevine early!”

YourCentralValley.com
AJ Fox warns travelers to leave early if possible.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE 24 Chief Meteorologist
AJ Fox shows the viewers of Central Valley Today that Wednesday’s rainfall total may break a record.
He also advises any holiday travelers to get over the grapevine before midnight.
Snow will be arriving at Tejon Pass near that time.
