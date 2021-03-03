A.J. Fox earns Certified Consulting Meteorologist designation

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — The American Meteorological Society announced Monday that KSEE24’s own A.J. Fox has earned the Certified Consulting Meteorologist designation.

The designation is issued by the AMS to “highly qualified meteorologists providing research and services to a wide variety of users of weather information, including agriculture, business, industry, and various sectors of government.”

Those with CCM credentials demonstrate high professional standards and are considered experts in the application of weather information.