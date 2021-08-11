Wednesday Sunrise Forecast

VISALIA, California. (KSEE/KGPE) - A Visalia man was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of molesting six children over several years.

The Tulare County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that a judge sentenced 37-year-old Orcacio Reyes to 120 years to life in prison after he was found guilty of 15 felony counts of lewd acts upon a child under 14 years old.