Wednesday Sunrise Forecast

PORTERVILLE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) - A Porterville man is under arrest for a series of charges after barricading himself in a building during a standoff with police, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Police responded to a call about a potential domestic disturbance on the 1700 Block of West Memory Lane at about 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived they say they were able to contact a female victim who had a visible injury to her face.