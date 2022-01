FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) - Some Central Valley congressmen are asking President Joe Biden for help addressing ongoing supply chain issues across the country. They say backups at ports are now impacting one of the valley's biggest industries, agriculture.

For farmers, the supply chain issue is more complex than it is for most people since they not only have to figure out how to get the supplies they need to grow crops, they also have to figure out how to export their crops. Representative Jim Costa says he thinks some of these issues could be fixed if the president takes immediate action.