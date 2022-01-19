Wednesday Sunrise Forecast

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Authorities say a suspect was found over the weekend with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise, including items grabbed during the brazen takeover robbery of a Louis Vuitton store in the Bay Area last year.

On Sunday, Jan. 16, officers from the California Highway Patrol's organized retail crime task force recovered an estimated $185,000 dollars worth of stolen items while carrying out an operation in the Bay Area.