Wednesday Sunrise Forecast

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - A vehicle has crashed into a motel in Merced on Wednesday morning, according to Merced police officials.

Around 3:30 a.m., police responded to the Pacific Inn on Motel Drive for reports of a vehicle that collided with the hotel. Upon arrival, officers say they found a 2008 Volkswagen that had crashed into one of the rooms of the business.