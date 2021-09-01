Wednesday Sunrise Forecast

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - This week's game has been canceled for Sanger High School's varsity football team after several players tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Sanger Unified School District.

The district says this Thursday's game between Sanger High School and Clovis East High School has been canceled. No word has been given on if the game will be rescheduled.