Tuesday Sunrise Forecast

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) - Republican Representative Devin Nunes announced on Monday that he will be leaving Congress at the end of the year in order to become chief executive officer of Donald Trump’s new media and technology company.

In a letter to his constituents, Nunes wrote “recently, I was presented with a new opportunity to fight for the most important issues I believe in. I’m writing to let you know I’ve decided to pursue this opportunity, and therefore I will be leaving the House of Representatives at the end of 2021.”