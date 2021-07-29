Thursday Sunrise Forecast

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE) - Vaccination status will no longer play a role in whether or not Californians will be urged to mask up indoors. The state is now recommending even fully vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor settings where transmission is high or substantial.

Peggy Dunklee, owner of A Book Barn in Clovis, said she's the only business she knows of in town that's continued requesting all customers wear masks.