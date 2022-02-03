Thursday Sunrise Forecast

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead after someone opened fire inside a bus near an Oroville convenience store.

Oroville police began to get calls about a shooting around 7:35 p.m. near Oroville-Dam Boulevard and Feather River Boulevard. Callers reported that the shooting happened on a Greyhound bus outside of an AM/PM.