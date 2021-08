Monday Sunrise Forecast

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) - High school marching bands face an uncertain future in the Visalia Unified School District, according to staff, students and parents. Multiple band directors in VUSD say this is because the district issued new Covid-19 guidance to teachers on Friday, which included unexpected Covid-19 restrictions on marching band and performing arts.

The El Diamante High School marching band has just come off a two-week band camp preparing for this upcoming season. Band director Kristen Pallas says this is a huge blow to the program if they can’t practice their routines. Pallas says one restriction on marching bands includes not allowing brass and woodwind instruments to participate in marching drills because of the risk of spreading Covid-19 when blowing into horns. Pallas says not allowing the full band to participate in practice could hinder competition.