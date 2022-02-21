Monday Sunrise Forecast

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - An ongoing argument between neighbors turned violent and left one man hospitalized on Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say a man was shot during the incident, but they are unsure if he was struck by a rifle or a pellet gun.

Around 3:00 p.m., officers were called out to a home near Nevada and Backer avenues after it was reported that someone had been shot.