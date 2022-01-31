Monday Sunrise Forecast

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Two men were hospitalized after they were stabbed outside of a bar on Sunday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers were called out to Elliott’s Bar near Cedar and Nees avenues after someone called 911 to report a disturbance. Moments later, officials say it was reported that a man had been found bleeding in the parking lot outside of the bar.