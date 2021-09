Monday Sunrise Forecast

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) - On the night of September 1, 2006, 68-year-old Maria Sanchez was working at the convenience store she owned in Strathmore when she was shot and killed during a robbery, leaving behind a husband and seven children.

"I know that there's not a day that goes by that I don't think of her,” said Maria’s daughter Adelaida Sanchez. “Even after the store sold, every afternoon at lunchtime I would still drive by because it just reminds me of mom."