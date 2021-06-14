Monday Morning Forecast

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — On the morning of May 5, Nora Barton was nearly 2,000 miles away from Fresno - moving her son out of his dorm room in Illinois - when she received a call that her husband, California Highway Patrol officer Jason Barton, had been in an accident.

“He told me he was okay. I don’t think I fully understood the magnitude of his injuries until I got home that night at midnight," she said.