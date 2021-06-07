Monday Morning Forecast

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The cause of the 50 acre Madera County Buck Fire that forced evacuations was a dry "drought-stricken" tree that fell into power lines, according to fire crews.

Crews battling the blaze say it is now 50% contained as firefighters advance containment lines, said Batallion Chief Shaun Fairbanks Monday. All roads are open and all warnings have now been lifted in the area.