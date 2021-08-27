Friday Sunrise Forecast

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- The organization that crowdsourced millions of dollars from public donations to build a private border wall in South Texas told a Texas court on Thursday that they don't have funds to pay a local lawyer in a pending civil lawsuit relating to the private border wall.

"The essence of it is that We Build The Wall has very limited funds right now to bring the ledger up to balance or close to balance," Kris Kobach, Kansas' former secretary of state, general counsel for the organization, told U.S. District Judge Randy Crane during a video status conference hearing Thursday morning in the U.S. District Court Southern District of Texas Court in McAllen. The hearing was held via Zoom online due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.