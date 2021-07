Friday Sunrise Forecast

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) - KSEE24 is your home for the Olympics, and we'll be following seven Valley athletes on their quest for gold.

Lynn Williams' journey to Tokyo began on the pitch at Bullard High, and is continuing these days as a regular contributor for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team.

Williams was originally named an alternate for these Games, but with the IOC likely expanding the soccer rosters for the Olympics, it looks like Lynn will be able to call herself an Olympian for the first time.