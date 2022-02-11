Friday Sunrise Forecast

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - A man driving under the influence had a series of collisions, including a female pedestrian resulting in critical injuries to the woman.

Investigators say the 27-year-old man was driving a pickup truck and collided with an SUV at Mckinley and Ferger Avenues. The truck driver attempted to flee south on Palm Avenue but was followed by the SUV.