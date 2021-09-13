Winds remain light at KNP Complex fires in Sequoia National Park

Conditions are so stable that smoke from the KNP Complex fires (center) and the Windy Fire (lower center) is spreading in fairly horizontal layers around the fires.

The very dense smoke has made it difficult for firefighters to monitor the spread of the fires using aircraft.

The fires are burning in steep terrain with difficult access.

Sequoia National Park started closing part of Generals Highway and several campgrounds on Saturday. Closures now extend throughout the entire park.

Winds are expected to remain fairly light until Wednesday evening. Winds may be gusty Wednesday and Thursday evenings in high elevations of the Sierra Nevada, raising concerns of more intense, faster-spreading fire.

In the meantime, winds are expected to remain light, generally pushing upslope in the morning and downslope in the evening.