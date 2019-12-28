Weekend forecast: timing of our final storm of 2019

Good evening and happy Friday, we’ve made it to the weekend! It’s the final weekend of 2019, at that.

It will be chilly again tonight with patchy dense fog. Lows will be in the 30s, giving us a crisp start to our Saturday.

Chilly Friday night temperatures

Expect a partly cloudy Saturday with highs in the low 50s, which is very typical for this time of the year. Saturday night will be cold and in the 30s again. More clouds will arrive Sunday, a sign that rain is heading our way.

Weekend outlook

Showers make a comeback on Sunday evening from the northwest, and most of the rain from this system will fall overnight. Most will rainfall totals will range from .10-.25″, but higher amounts up to .50″ are possible in the North Valley. Showers will linger for the Monday morning commute, then we’ll quiet down for the rest of the day.

Forecast rain by 7:00 PM, Sunday

Travelers, take note: snow from this system will blanket the Grapevine and Tehachapi Pass again. The timing will be Sunday night through Monday. If you’re spending the weekend In Southern CA, Las Vegas, etc., either be back over the passes by Sunday evening, or risk delays/closures until Monday/Tuesday. A winter storm watch goes into effect at 10 PM Sunday.

Winter storm watch for Southern CA mountains

Enjoy your weekend!