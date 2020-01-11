Weekend fog, rain next week

After a week full of morning fog and drizzle, we have more of the same in store for us this weekend. Our weather will get interesting next week, as a few rounds of rain move through. The biggest storm system of next week will be on Thursday.

As of 10:30 PM Friday, visibility is good across the Valley.

However, expect these values to fall tonight and Saturday morning. Here is your forecast visibility at 7 AM Saturday:

A weakening cold front will move through Central California tomorrow. This will bring a few morning sprinkles to the north Valley, along with our northern foothills and mountains. Light snow will be possible in Yosemite in the morning. Here’s your 7 AM Saturday forecast model – notice the broken line of weak moisture.

If you’ll be outside tomorrow, dress warmly. Highs in the Valley will be seasonable and in the mid 50s. Destinations like Yosemite will only be in the mid 40s in the afternoon. If you’re heading to China Peak or Badger Pass, it will be below freezing at the top of the lifts.

You’ll also see fog on Sunday morning, then mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

A quick system will bring us a few light showers on Tuesday morning. The heavier rain will impact the Valley on Thursday, and this will bring us more impressive rainfall totals.

Have a great weekend!