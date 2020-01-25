Weekend fog, few Sunday showers

We spent several days in the 60s this week, and those mild temperatures will stick around for the weekend. Fog and showers are also in your weekend forecast.

Expect areas of dense fog to develop tonight through tomorrow morning. If you are heading out of town this weekend, expect low visibility on the roads. Here is your 7 AM Saturday visibility forecast.

We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow afternoon, and highs will be in the low 60s. If you’re heading to Sacramento or San Francisco, there will be a chance for afternoon showers. Expect sunshine and warm weather if you’re traveling to Los Angeles.

A storm system out to our west will start to spread rain into our northern foothills and mountains Saturday night. The Valley will start to see a few hit-or-miss showers by Sunday morning. This will be a light and spotty event for the Valley, and the few showers we do see will be dying down as they move southward. Here is your forecast rain and snow at 7 AM Sunday.

The North Valley will see less than a quarter of an inch of rain, and the South Valley will stay under a tenth of an inch of rain. Some areas will completely miss out on any showers. Most of the rain will be in the morning, then we’ll dry out for the rest of the day.

Snow levels will be higher with this system, and we’ll see mostly rain up to 7000 ft.