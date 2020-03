FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) - It's raining for the first time in more than a month in some parts of the Valley, and this is typically our wettest time of year.

Kings River Water Association spokesperson Randy McFarland says this change in the weather looks to be too little too late, "Runoff that is forecast right now from the River Forecast Center of the NOAA is 40% for the April through July period."