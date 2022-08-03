YourCentralValley.com
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Aug 3, 2022 / 08:18 PM PDT
Updated: Aug 3, 2022 / 08:18 PM PDT
More showers and storms are in the forecast for the Sierra for the next several days. A few showers may develop in the Valley as well. Highs will remain in the triple digits throughout the Valley.
