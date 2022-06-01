YourCentralValley.com
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Jun 1, 2022 / 08:06 PM PDT
Updated: Jun 1, 2022 / 08:06 PM PDT
We have another hot day on the way tomorrow. Expect highs to reach the mid 90s, then we’ll start our next cooling trend on Friday. More clouds will move in tomorrow, and we’ll also feel the breeze pick up in the evening.
