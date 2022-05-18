YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: May 18, 2022 / 08:01 PM PDT
Updated: May 18, 2022 / 08:01 PM PDT
Temperatures will heat up even more for our Thursday, but we’ll also feel the wind pick up. It will be windy all day with a sustained wind at 10-20 mph, but gusts will be up to 30 mph. The wind will be even stronger on Thursday night.
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com