A storm system will bring showers into the Valley and foothills late tonight. Snow levels will be near 6500 ft. initially, then they will fall to 6000 ft by the end of the day.

Expect scattered showers in the Valley Thursday, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Showers will continue Thursday night, then they’ll wrap up throughout the day Friday. On average, the Valley will get .25-.50″ of rain, and the foothills may see over 1″ of rain.

A winter storm warning will be in effect from 5 AM Thursday until 11 AM Friday for areas above 5000 ft. 6-12″ of snow will be possible up to 8000 ft. Above that, up to 2 feet of snow will be possible.