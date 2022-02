FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Two people were exposed to what officers suspect was fentanyl inside a Fresno home on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say they were called to the scene by the Fresno Fire Department at around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 4th Street and Thomas Avenue. Two people were found inside a home with symptoms matching exposure to fentanyl.