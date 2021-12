FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - One person is in the hospital, and a power pole was sheared off, following a rollover crash in southeast Fresno on Wednesday.

According to the Fresno Fire Department, shortly after 6:00 p.m. a car going south on Chestnut Avenue in the area of Dwight Way struck a power pole and rolled over. The area is a short distance away from Fresno Pacific University.