Wednesday evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

Rain has arrived. Expect steady rain through Wednesday evening, then it will become more scattered overnight. Showers will continue tomorrow, and we’ll also have a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Expect isolated rain on Friday, then again late Christmas Day.

Heavy snow will fall in the Sierra over the next several days. A winter storm warning is in effect until Sunday afternoon. Snow levels will be near 7000 ft tomorrow, then will drop day by day. Expect snow levels to be near 4000 ft on Christmas Day, then down to 3000 ft by Sunday.