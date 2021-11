FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) - Job growth and economic activity continue to improve as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, employers nationwide and in the Central Valley are still struggling to find employees.

One of those businesses is Irene's Cafe in Fresno's Tower District. Irene Saula, who's owned the cafe for 30 years, says she's never had so much difficulty finding employees.