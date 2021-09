FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) - A Fresno church has won a lawsuit against the state over Covid-19 restrictions. For well over a year, Cornerstone Church has been a part of a lawsuit against Gov. Gavin Newsom for state-imposed capacity limits on places of worship.

The state will pay $400,000 in attorney fees in this settlement according to Cornerstone's pastor. Cross Culture Christian center in Lodi was the initial church on this lawsuit. San Joaquin County is paying that church $100,00 in damages. Cornerstone pastor, Jim Franklin, said in a news conference Wednesday this victory highlights the importance of places of worship.