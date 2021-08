FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) - A security guard shot and killed Tuesday night at a Fresno Motel has been identified by police. Fresno police say 24-year-old Phil Frusetta died after being shot at the Motel 6 at Blackstone and Griffith.

According to police, Frusetta was shot after approaching a group of people who were shouting at one another on the second level of the motel. Police say Frusetta was employed by Black Python Security in Fresno.

"He was an unarmed guard who was assigned specifically to the Motel 6," said Lt. Larry Bowlan with the Fresno Police Department. Bowlan also says police don't know if the suspects were staying at the motel, and that prior to the shooting, Frusetta verbally confronted the suspects.